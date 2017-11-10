WATCH | Living it up: Mugabe's son pours expensive champers over watch
10 November 2017 - 13:27
Robert Jr and Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe are known for their lavish lifestyle and expensive night life.
In the latest video to hit social media, Bellarmine Chatunga is seen pouring champagne from a bottle of Armand de Brignac, an expensive champagne, over his watch.
While #GraceMugabe is bidding to be Vice President her sons are living it up pouring tax payers money out of a bottle #ThisFlag🇿🇼 #SaveZim pic.twitter.com/QESdlXb4KE— Peter Ndoro (@peterndoro) November 7, 2017
The Mugabe sons made headlines recently when their mother‚ Grace Mugabe‚ assaulted a South African model‚ Gabriela Engels‚ she found in their hotel in Sandton. Engels opened an assault case but the Zimbabwean first lady was subsequently granted diplomatic immunity.
