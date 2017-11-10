Africa

WATCH | Living it up: Mugabe's son pours expensive champers over watch

10 November 2017 - 13:27 By Kgaugelo Masweneng

Robert Jr and Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe are known for their lavish lifestyle and expensive night life.

In the latest video to hit social media, Bellarmine Chatunga is seen pouring champagne from a bottle of Armand de Brignac, an expensive champagne, over his watch.

The Mugabe sons made headlines recently when their mother‚ Grace Mugabe‚ assaulted a South African model‚ Gabriela Engels‚ she found in their hotel in Sandton. Engels opened an assault case but the Zimbabwean first lady was subsequently granted diplomatic immunity.

READ MORE

Mugabe flips prophet card

Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe says the route to leadership is long and full of "pitfalls and death".
News
10 hours ago

Mugabe: Beware of death on road to presidency

Zimbabwe’s President Robert Mugabe said on Wednesday the route to leadership was long and full of “pitfalls and death“, as he accused his fired ...
News
1 day ago

War vets vow to stop 'deceitful' Mugabe making Zimbabwe 'his personal property'

War veterans aligned with embattled former Zimbabwean vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa claim to have regrouped to stop President Robert Mugabe from ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Wellington's new tomato sauce’s recipe is old news Consumer Live
  2. Little Faigon’s death sparks security upgrades for emergency service staff South Africa
  3. New number of Esidimeni dead - 143 South Africa
  4. Just the ticket: Baby born on the N2 in rush hour traffic South Africa
  5. Case against police ‘death squad postponed ... again South Africa

Latest Videos

Drunk or happy? Video of dancing petrol attendant goes viral
Jacques Pauw’s book launch hit by power outage
X