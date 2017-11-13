Africa

4 homemade bombs in anglophone Cameroon, no casualties

13 November 2017 - 13:42 By AFP
Bamenda, the Anglophone capital of northwest Cameroon.
Four makeshift bombs exploded overnight in the main city in Cameroon's restive anglophone region, but without causing casualties, officials said Monday.

"Four home-made bombs exploded in Bamenda, one at 9:00 pm and the three others at 3:00 am," said a source close to the security services, reached from the capital Yaounde, adding "the blasts did not cause any casualties.

They caused minor damage in the various places."

A security source in Yaounde confirmed the account.

