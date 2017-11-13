4 homemade bombs in anglophone Cameroon, no casualties

Four makeshift bombs exploded overnight in the main city in Cameroon's restive anglophone region, but without causing casualties, officials said Monday.

"Four home-made bombs exploded in Bamenda, one at 9:00 pm and the three others at 3:00 am," said a source close to the security services, reached from the capital Yaounde, adding "the blasts did not cause any casualties.

They caused minor damage in the various places."

A security source in Yaounde confirmed the account.