4 homemade bombs in anglophone Cameroon, no casualties
13 November 2017 - 13:42
Four makeshift bombs exploded overnight in the main city in Cameroon's restive anglophone region, but without causing casualties, officials said Monday.
"Four home-made bombs exploded in Bamenda, one at 9:00 pm and the three others at 3:00 am," said a source close to the security services, reached from the capital Yaounde, adding "the blasts did not cause any casualties.
They caused minor damage in the various places."
A security source in Yaounde confirmed the account.
