The YL hit out at the military‚ after the commander of the Zimbabwe National Army‚ General Constantine Chiwenga‚ criticised Zanu-PF over the sacking of Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa and the purging of senior party members aligned to him.

The general’s stance is a direct attack on Mugabe‚ who told the army in no uncertain terms that it should not interfere in party politics‚ because “politics lead the gun”.

“Targeting people with a liberation background must stop forthwith‚” Chiwenga said at a media conference in Harare on Monday.

Chiwenga added that Zanu-PF has been hijacked by counter-revolutionaries‚ whose agenda is to destroy Zanu-PF from within.