Mugabe's party accuses army chief of 'treasonable conduct'
14 November 2017 - 20:49
Zimbabwe's ruling party on Tuesday accused the army chief of "treasonable conduct" after he challenged President Robert Mugabe over the sacking of the vice president, in the latest sign of worsening instability.
The ZANU-PF party said in a statement that general Constantino Chiwenga's criticism was "clearly calculated to disturb national peace... and suggests treasonable conduct on his part as this was meant to incite insurrection."
