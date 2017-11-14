Africa

Mugabe's party accuses army chief of 'treasonable conduct'

14 November 2017 - 20:49 By afp.com
Zimbabwe Army General Constantino Chiwenga Commander of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces addresses a media conference held at the Zimbabwean Army Headquarters on November 13, 2017 in Harare.
Zimbabwe Army General Constantino Chiwenga Commander of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces addresses a media conference held at the Zimbabwean Army Headquarters on November 13, 2017 in Harare.
Image: Jekesai NJIKIZANA / AFP

Zimbabwe's ruling party on Tuesday accused the army chief of "treasonable conduct" after he challenged President Robert Mugabe over the sacking of the vice president, in the latest sign of worsening instability.

The ZANU-PF party said in a statement that general Constantino Chiwenga's criticism was "clearly calculated to disturb national peace... and suggests treasonable conduct on his part as this was meant to incite insurrection."

READ MORE

Army trucks in Harare spark panic; military insiders urge calm

A day after issuing a stern warning to President Robert Mugabe and the ruling Zanu-PF‚ Zimbabwean military forces have taken part in a training ...
News
5 hours ago

Zimbabwean army wades into succession war

The Commander of the Zimbabwe National Army‚ General Constantine Chiwenga‚ has waded into the Zanu PF succession war in response to the sacking of ...
News
1 day ago

War zones have lower unemployment rates than us!

Five countries in Southern Africa have higher unemployment rates than countries at war such as Iraq‚ Yemen and Libya. All five Southern African ...
News
9 hours ago

Most read

  1. Zanu-PF slams army general's 'treasonable conduct' Africa
  2. Mugabe's party accuses army chief of 'treasonable conduct' Africa
  3. US state allows children younger than 10 to hunt with guns World
  4. Schoolboy critical after falling from train South Africa
  5. Child-support grants crucial in fight against poverty: report South Africa

Latest Videos

CCTV footage of a teenager assaulting a motorist in Johannesburg
Dogs, riot shields and large marquee tents: UCT exams 2017
X