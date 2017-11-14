Zanu-PF on Tuesday strongly criticised Zimbabwe’s national army general‚ Constantino Chiwenga‚ after he warned that the military might intervene if President Robert Mugabe continued to purge party veterans.

This followed Mugabe’s sacking last week of vice-president Emmerson Mnangagwa‚ who has since reportedly fled the country.

On Monday Chiwenga reminded “those behind the current treacherous shenanigans” that the military would not hesitate to step in “when it comes to matters of protecting the revolution”.

But Zanu-PF hit back on Tuesday‚ describing Chiwenga’s warning as “treasonable conduct”.