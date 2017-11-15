Eyes on the 'Crocodile' as Zimbabwe military sweeps to power

When Zimbabwean leader Robert Mugabe sacked his vice-president in front of 12,000 baying party members in 2014, Emmerson Mnangagwa sat quietly in the crowd, a green baseball cap pulled low over his eyes.

The man who stood to gain most from the dismissal betrayed nothing through his expression and gentle clapping - a survival tactic honed during five decades of service to the mercurial Mugabe. His cap, however, spoke volumes.

Emblazoned across its front, next to a portrait of Mugabe, were four words: "Indigenise, Empower, Develop, Employ" - a slogan of the ruling ZANU-PF party.

Speaking at the congress, Mnangagwa reinforced the message from his headgear, announcing revisions to the party's constitution that backed "total ownership and control" of Zimbabwe's natural resources.

It was a key insight to the party's direction as it contemplated life beyond Mugabe.

"We will remain forever masters of our own destiny," Mnangagwa said, to cheers from the crowd.