An ambassador to South Africa from the official opposition political party in Zimbabwe says all indications are that Zimbabwe is heading to military rule.

“There are mixed reports‚ we are not really sure what is happening‚” said Austin Moyo‚ the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) Shadow Ambassador.

“What surprises us is one of the [Zimbabwe Defence Force] generals going on TV at four o’clock in the morning and now there are reports that there are some ministers‚ including Mugabe and his family‚ that have been placed under house arrest.

“All indications are that we are going towards a military rule. Those are the indications at this stage.”