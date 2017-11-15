Emigration from Zimbabwe is soaring as ordinary residents despair at the imploding economy and political instability‚ even before the current political turmoil.

A month ago‚ TimesLIVE’s Harare correspondent Nhlalo Ndaba filed this report‚ which we republish today to bring perspective to the unfolding situation:

Ahead of Zimbabwe’s general elections‚ scheduled to be held around August 2018‚ the economy is imploding and some professionals as well as ordinary Zimbabweans have lost faith in a political solution and are now looking for greener pastures.

Sithembiso Ncube‚ a teaching assistant at one of Zimbabwe's tertiary institutions‚ has set her eyes on Australia. Despite academics earning more than average government workers‚ their salaries are behind by almost two months.

"Things are bad. I am surviving on bank overdrafts and the bank only takes its money as and when government pays us. What hurts me most is that they add interest‚" she said.

Her husband‚ Brian‚ owns a small construction company. But business is hard to come by since people don't have money to build. Some of his machinery was attached by the messenger of court for failing to pay workers.