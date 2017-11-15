Police under the radar as Zimbabwe military puts Harare on lockdown

There is a heavy presence of military and no sign of police on roads leading to the central business district of Harare on Wednesday‚ after the Zimbabwe National Army announced taking over the country just after midnight.

Students writing exams at the University of Zimbabwe were turned away and the campus cleared.

"We were meant to write at 9am and that didn't happen. Those staying on campus were also told to leave‚" said a final year accounting student.

Some people were sceptical about going to work after the army in its statement said‚ "we urge you to remain calm and limit unnecessary movements".

"It's new to us and we can't risk our lives‚" said a school teacher who didn't go to work.

Illegal foreign currency traders on the streets are operating below the radar fearing unruly elements could take advantage of the situation.