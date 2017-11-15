Hours after Zimbabwe’s military announced that it had seized control of the country with little resistance offered‚ the Southern African Development Community (SADC) quickly moved in to show its hand and waded into the tensions between President Robert Mugabe and his army generals.

The involvement of the SADC presents a significant challenge for the army generals‚ which now need to convince the regional bloc that they have not usurped power from a constitutionally-elected government.

The regional bloc and by extension the African Union‚ frown upon military interventions.

But‚ the SADC’s intervention might as well have come in a little too late for Mugabe‚ as the military moved in on Wednesday to tighten its grip over the capital city.

The military seized all the national key points which include the airport‚ the national broadcaster and cordoned off Parliament and the Munhumutapa offices — the latter which house Mugabe’s office.