WATCH | Is it a coup? What we know about the situation in Zimbabwe

Ministers arrested

Several sources told TimesLIVE that the military had arrested the leading figures of the so-called G40 faction in the ruling Zanu-PF‚ led by First Lady Grace Mugabe.

Sources said those arrested included higher education minister Jonathan Moyo‚ local government minister Saviour Kasukuwere and finance minister Ignatius Chombo.

Is it a coup?

While the military denies it is a coup, a number of experts and politicians have gone as far as labelling it as such.

Zimbabwean academic Alex Magaisa‚ who acted as political advisor to former prime minister Morgan Tsvangirai‚ said: “It’s a coup in all but name. You can describe a frog by many terms but it remains a frog. This is a coup.

“The military has taken over and they are only doing so in order to be able to sell the current political arrangement to the various sectors within the region. They know that a coup will not be accepted in the region. They know that it is very difficult to sell‚ so they are trying to dress this in a manner that looks decent‚ but it is a coup.”

Austin Moyo‚ the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) Shadow Ambassador to South Africa, said that "all indications are that we are going towards a military rule. Those are the indications at this stage”.