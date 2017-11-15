WATCH | 'Everything happening in Zimbabwe is very confusing' says fearful Harare resident

A Harare resident says tensions are high in the Zimbabwean capital as people wonder what will happen next.

“Everything happening in Zimbabwe is very confusing. The most prevailing emotion is anxiety… What most people are also scared of is that it seems as if [axed Vice President Emmerson] Mnangwagwa is about to take over the country which creates a mixed set of emotions in the sense that Zimbabwe has had the same president who has failed time and time again for a very long time‚” said the man who does not want to be named for safety purposes.

The country’s national broadcaster‚ ZBC‚ has been taken over by the army and military vehicles have been deployed in Harare.