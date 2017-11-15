Zimbabwe soldiers say Mugabe is safe, deny takeover of state

Zimbabwe military officers read an address live on state TV in the early hours of Wednesday, saying President Robert Mugabe was safe and that the country was not undergoing a coup.

"It is not a military takeover of government," said one general, reading a statement. "We wish to assure the nation that his excellency the president ... and his family are safe and sound and their security is guaranteed."

Soldiers were deployed across Harare and seized the state broadcaster on Wednesday after the 93-year-old Mugabe's ruling Zanu-PF party accused the head of the military of treason.