Zimbabweans elated but cautious as Mugabe flounders

On Harare's streets, many expressed amazement and delight Wednesday that President Robert Mugabe's long reign may be coming to a close, but people also admitted the future looked unstable.

Mugabe, 93, has ruled Zimbabwe since 1980 -- longer than many can remember -- and the sudden move against him by the military left some hoping that his repressive regime would soon fall.

"We are happy with what has been done," Keresenzia Moyo, 65, a housewife told AFP after visiting a hospital in the capital.

"We needed change. Our situation has been pathetic. The economy has been in the doldrums for a very long time.

"What is good is that this has happened at the top and it is not affecting us people on the ground. People could be killing each other."