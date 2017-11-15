Zimbabweans in South Africa hope for change at home as army seizes power

Zimbabweans living in South Africa hope the move by the military to seize power from President Robert Mugabe will end corruption, abuse of power and economic hardships, even though uncertainty remained as to who was in charge.

Zimbabwe's military seized power early on Wednesday saying it was targeting "criminals" around Mugabe, 93, who has ruled Zimbabwe since independence in 1980.

Several million Zimbabweans have fled the country, mostly to South Africa, after the economy shrank by more than a third from 2000 to 2008 following the collapse of the agriculture sector. Unemployment rose to over 80 percent. Many in the diaspora said they were happy to see change back home at last.

"I think it's a step in the right direction for a political situation which was now a joke," Kevin Mpofu, 28, said. "The arrests that have happened so far are a celebration for many Zimbabweans tired of the corruption and abuse of power."