Zimbabwe's army seizes power, targets 'criminals' around Mugabe

But whether or not he remains in office, it is likely to mark the end of the total dominance of the country by Mugabe, the last of Africa's generation of anti-colonial state founders still in power and one of the continent's most polarising figures.

Mugabe, still seen by many Africans as an anti-colonial hero, is reviled in the West as a despot whose disastrous handling of the economy and willingness to resort to violence to maintain power destroyed one of Africa's most promising states.

He plunged Zimbabwe into a fresh political crisis last week by firing his vice president and presumed successor. The generals believed that move was aimed at clearing a path for Grace Mugabe to take over and announced on Monday they were prepared to "step in" if purges of their allies did not end.

"We are only targeting criminals around him (Mugabe) who are committing crimes that are causing social and economic suffering in the country in order to bring them to justice," Major General SB Moyo, Chief of Staff Logistics, said on television.

"As soon as we have accomplished our mission, we expect that the situation will return to normalcy."

Western countries mostly called for calm.

"We cannot tell how developments in Zimbabwe will play out in the days ahead and we do not know whether this marks the downfall of Mugabe or not," British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson told parliament. "We will do all we can, with our international partners, to ensure this provides a genuine opportunity for all Zimbabweans to decide their future."

Finance Minister Ignatius Chombo, a leading member of the ruling party's 'G40' faction, led by Grace Mugabe, had been detained by the military, a government source said.

Careening off a cliff

By Wednesday afternoon it was business as usual in Harare's suburbs while there was less traffic than normal in the city centre. Soldiers continued to man armoured cars but had relaxed searches on vehicles on some checkpoints. Residents spoke in awe of events that had previously seemed unthinkable.

"I don't support the army but I am happy to see Mugabe gone, maybe this country can start to develop again," said Rumbi Katepfu, preparing to shut her mobile phone shop early in downtown Harare. "I did not think this would ever happen... We used to think Mugabe and Grace were invincible."

Mugabe supporters seemed disinclined to fight to defend him. Tinashe Murisi, washing a car emblazoned with a picture of Mugabe in the poor township of Mbare a few minutes from the city centre, said: "All I need is peace in the country and the rest we don’t have to get involved in that what does not concern us."