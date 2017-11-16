A coup in Zimbabwe? Says who?

The day started with reports of shots being fired outside Zimbabwe's long-time ruler Robert Mugabe's house, and ended with a Southern African Development Community delegation hastily leaving for Harare in an obvious attempt to try to stop an audacious and carefully co-ordinated coup attempt from succeeding.

What transpired from the early hours of Wednesday morning had all the features of a coup d'état - the illegal and overt seizure of a state by the military - yet Zimbabwe's army bosses refused to call it that.

Mugabe was "safe", Major-General Sibusiso Moyo said on the Zimbabwean state broadcaster (now controlled by the army), insisting "this is not a military takeover", as armoured vehicles and troops rolled into the capital.

"We are only targeting criminals around him [Mugabe]," he added.