Fall from Grace: Mugabe's wife was his weakness

"The crisis has been triggered by Grace because she wanted to grab power and to have Mugabe remove a lot of people," Shadrack Gutto, director of the Centre for African Renaissance Studies at the University of South Africa, told AFP.

"She overreached herself. She has done a lot to accelerate the removal of her husband from power.

"The military decided that enough is enough."

Grace's political plans were backed by the so-called G40, a group of young supporters that has earned a reputation for aggression.

The faction, which includes some ministers, has been the primary target of the military officers who announced on state TV in the early hours of Wednesday that they would bring "criminals" close to Mugabe to justice.

'They had to act'

"The Zimbabwean army feel they have the right to have a president they approve of," Knox Chitiyo, of the Chatham House think-tank, told AFP.

"They had to act now before Grace was appointed as vice president at the ZANU-PF party congress next month. Grace's team got within weeks of success."

Grace, born in South Africa, was one of Mugabe's secretaries when their affair began in 1987, and they had two children in secret before the president's wife died in 1992.