IN MEMES: Twitter weighs in on the situation in Zimbabwe
Social media users never miss an opportunity to crack jokes and do not discriminate in their subject matter.
Tensions continue to simmer in Zimbabwe as the world waits to find out if President Robert Mugabe has been ousted in a military coup.
Meanwhile‚ on social media Mugabe has been mocked as First Lady Grace’s power struggle with the military continues.
Zimbabwe’s military seized power on Wednesday‚ saying it was holding Mugabe and his family safe while targeting “criminals” in the entourage of the only ruler the country has known in its 37 years of independence. Soldiers seized the state broadcaster and a general appeared on television to announce the takeover.
These are some of the best tweets we’ve seen about Zimbabwe.
Black Twitter just served Robert Mugabe. Dololo Chill in Mzansi #Zimbabwe #Harare pic.twitter.com/e6UIWfukmW— Man's Not Barry Roux (@AdvBarryRoux) November 15, 2017
Meanwhile First Lady Dr Grace Mugabe has moved in to stop a military coup in Zimbabwe pic.twitter.com/Ed1OjQlobl— Bla B (@bmusonza) November 14, 2017
#BreakingNews : Grace Mugabe spotted at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport. #Zimbabwe pic.twitter.com/6Itlmmu7X0— Mampara of The Day (@dailymampara) November 15, 2017
That moment when you realise you might have to move to South Africa 😂😂 #Zimbabwe pic.twitter.com/25Iho9NfrU— Mampara of The Day (@dailymampara) November 14, 2017
Mugabe and cronies waiting to get out of Harare....#Zimbabwe pic.twitter.com/rhnvGnwJVF— Jacques (@jmalan31) November 15, 2017
SAns are using #Zimbabwe to their advantage 😅😅😅 pic.twitter.com/yl2RqTh8RQ— Yashani D😄 (@Ashley_Dorothy) November 15, 2017
Situation in #Zimbabwe right now...#WhereIsMugabe#WhereIsRobertMugabe pic.twitter.com/U49lmLcqno— BhutiMadlisa (@BhutiMadlisa) November 14, 2017
The same guy who was found by the courts to have violated our country's constitution is instructing the army in #Zimbabwe to respect their constitution. pic.twitter.com/yrL8RIRujz— DarKing ✊ (@DarkAndKing) November 16, 2017
Imagine how cross Grace must be. Her weapon of choice probably not very effective against armed soldiers around State House. #Zimbabwe pic.twitter.com/APTWLcL1vp— Ranjeni Munusamy (@RanjeniM) November 15, 2017
10 years from now this #Zimbabwe is going to be a movie. Made up of an American cast who can't pronounce Zimbabwe. pic.twitter.com/E1h4P1l180— Sizwe Ntinga 🅾 (@SizweTinga) November 15, 2017
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE