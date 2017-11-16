Africa

IN MEMES: Twitter weighs in on the situation in Zimbabwe

16 November 2017 - 07:44 By Timeslive
President Robert Mugabe and his wife Grace.
President Robert Mugabe and his wife Grace.
Image: Reuters/Philimon Bulawayo

Social media users never miss an opportunity to crack jokes and do not discriminate in their subject matter.

Tensions continue to simmer in Zimbabwe as the world waits to find out if President Robert Mugabe has been ousted in a military coup.

Meanwhile‚ on social media Mugabe has been mocked as First Lady Grace’s power struggle with the military continues.

Zimbabwe’s military seized power on Wednesday‚ saying it was holding Mugabe and his family safe while targeting “criminals” in the entourage of the only ruler the country has known in its 37 years of independence. Soldiers seized the state broadcaster and a general appeared on television to announce the takeover.

A coup in Zimbabwe? Says who?

The day started with reports of shots being fired outside Zimbabwe's long-time ruler Robert Mugabe's house, and ended with a Southern African ...
News
3 hours ago

These are some of the best tweets we’ve seen about Zimbabwe.

Most read

  1. Five people die in horror crash outside Durban South Africa
  2. WATCH | From 'die for Mugabe' to fawning apology: Zanu PF youth Africa
  3. Is a Good Samaritan looking after missing little boy? South Africa
  4. Nuclear chief accuses foes of robbery‚ fake Twitter account South Africa
  5. How Life Esidimeni crisis has hit other provinces South Africa

Latest Videos

Explainer: What exactly is happening in Zimbabwe?
Harare resident: 'It's like an anxious excitement'

Related articles

  1. Stunned Zimbabweans face uncertain future without Mugabe Africa
  2. Eyes on the 'Crocodile' as Zimbabwe military sweeps to power Africa
  3. Zimbabweans in South Africa hope for change at home as army seizes power Africa
  4. Pictures show detained Zim finance minister's bullet-riddled home Africa
  5. WATCH | 'Everything happening in Zimbabwe is very confusing' says fearful ... Africa
  6. LIVE | What we know so far about the situation in Zimbabwe Africa
X