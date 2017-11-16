Social media users never miss an opportunity to crack jokes and do not discriminate in their subject matter.

Tensions continue to simmer in Zimbabwe as the world waits to find out if President Robert Mugabe has been ousted in a military coup.

Meanwhile‚ on social media Mugabe has been mocked as First Lady Grace’s power struggle with the military continues.

Zimbabwe’s military seized power on Wednesday‚ saying it was holding Mugabe and his family safe while targeting “criminals” in the entourage of the only ruler the country has known in its 37 years of independence. Soldiers seized the state broadcaster and a general appeared on television to announce the takeover.