IN PICTURES: Likely players in post-coup Zimbabwe unity government

Zimbabwe's army appears to be pushing for a quick and bloodless end to 93-year-old President Robert Mugabe's 37 years in power, to be replaced by a national unity government headed by his former deputy, Emmerson Mnangagwa.

According to political sources in Harare, Mugabe - now under house arrest in his lavish Harare home - was resisting pressure to stand down voluntarily.

Assuming he does, the following are likely to be key players in the expected settlement, according to political sources in Zimbabwe and South Africa and several years of Zimbabwean intelligence documents seen by Reuters: