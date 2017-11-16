'Military intervention is the silver bullet for Zimbabwe'

The military intervention in Zimbabwe is the silver bullet which the country has been waiting for.

“The whole world wants to know: Will Zimbabwe step up or will we step out.”

This is what former Zanu-PF Youth leader Acie Lumumba said in a video on Thursday which has been shared on social media.

He said despite the Zimbabwe Defence Force (ZDF) taking control of the country‚ he was urging citizens to unite to show the Southern African Development Community (SADC) that they want new rule in the country.