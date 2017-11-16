On Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe's second day in captivity things started moving as he and the military engaged in talks under the watchful eye of the SADC facilitation team with his Roman Catholic priest playing a bridging role.

Father Fidelis Mukonori has known Mugabe‚ and his family‚ since the 1970s and is regarded in some circles as the spiritual father of the 93-year-old leader.

During the negotiations there was an impasse as the army pressed for him to reinstate Emmerson Mnangagwa as Vice President. Mugabe‚ a revered negotiator‚ then demanded the army should first acknowledge they were acting outside legal provisions‚ sources said.

At this juncture the fight is between the rule of law and military intervention and the African Union (AU) declared it would not support a coup government in Zimbabwe.