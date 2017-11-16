Africa

WATCH | From 'die for Mugabe' to fawning apology: Zanu PF youth

16 November 2017 - 09:04 By Reuters and AFP

The head of the youth wing of Zimbabwe’s ruling party on Wednesday publicly apologised on state television to the military, which has seized power saying it aims to isolate “criminals” in President Robert Mugabe’s entourage.

Kudzai Chipanga, whose powerful ZANU-PF youth wing has been a strong supporter of Mugabe and his wife Grace, said he had voluntarily given his statement apologising for denigrating defence forces chief General Constantino Chiwenga.

“I kindly request General Chiwenga to please accept my apologies on behalf of the youth league and myself. We are still young people, we are still growing up. We learn from our mistakes,” said Chipanga, who shifted uneasily as he read the statement.

It was an abrupt about-face for Chipanga, who on Tuesday accused the army chief of subverting the constitution.

“Defending the revolution and our leader and president is an ideal we live for and if need be it is a principle we are prepared to die for,” Chipanga had said at the party’s headquarters in Harare.

