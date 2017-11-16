Africa

Zanu-PF Youth League extends an olive branch to Zim's defence force commanders

16 November 2017 - 10:45 By Nomahlubi Jordaan

Zanu-PF Youth League leader Kudzai Chipanga has made a public apology to the country’s defence force.

In a television clip posted by Zimbabwe’s entrepreneur and newspaper publisher Trevor Ncube on Twitter‚ which he said was “painful to watch”‚ Chipanga said: “…we learn from our mistakes and from this big mistake we’ve learnt a lot”.

“I emphasise that this statement which I have given‚ I have not been persuaded‚ neither forced nor coerced to do as such.

“I’m emphasising that I’ve reflected on my own as a young person‚ as a leader of the youth league‚ hence I’ve come to this juncture of offering myself to the state media to give this public apology…” Chipanga said.

He said he is prepared to meet with the country’s commanders of the defence force in person to apologise to them.

