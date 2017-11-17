Africa

Fire sweeps through Cameroon parliament

17 November 2017 - 08:37 By AFP
Pictures posted on social media appeared to show a large part of the building had been damaged.
Pictures posted on social media appeared to show a large part of the building had been damaged.
Image: Gulf Times via Twitter

A fire swept through the main building of Cameroon's parliament in Yaounde overnight, causing substantial damage, local television reported Friday.

Public broadcaster CRTV said witnesses reported that the blaze was raging on the third and fourth floors of the building.

"Firefighters are working to put out the blaze," it said on Twitter.

"Several deputies from all parties and administrative authorities are helping the deployment of firefighters to stop the flames, which have already ravaged four floors of the administrative block of the building," it added.

Pictures posted on social media appeared to show a large part of the building had been damaged.

There has so far been no indication of any casualties and the cause of the blaze was not immediately clear. 

Most read

  1. Pupils risk lives to write isiXhosa exam South Africa
  2. Prosecutor declines to prosecute men suspected of starting fire in premier's ... South Africa
  3. BREAKING | Janusz Walus denied parole South Africa
  4. Eyewitness account of 'coup' in Zimbabwe Africa
  5. Mexican women testify over sexual torture before international panel World

Latest Videos

New dawn for economy after dark days in Zimbabwe?
Zimbabwe youth leader apologises to military on state TV
X