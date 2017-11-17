Kenya's Supreme Court to rule Monday on election appeals

Kenya's Supreme Court said Thursday that it would issue its ruling Monday on challenges to the validity of the October 26 presidential re-run election won by incumbent Uhuru Kenyatta.

Chief Justice David Maraga said the six-judge bench would hand down its decision by Monday, the constitutional deadline, having finished hearing two days of oral arguments.

"We want to thank you for your courtesy to each other and the court except for a few remarks here and there and we want to encourage this kind of conduct to be continued," Maraga said.

Maraga was thrust into the spotlight after annulling the original August 8 vote, a decision hailed worldwide as a chance to deepen Kenya's democracy and set an example for other African nations.

But the decision led instead to unrest and acrimony that has left the nation bruised and deeply divided, though Kenyatta has said he will abide by the final ruling "no matter its outcomes".