'There’s no going back,' Zanu-PF tells Mugabe as party move to fire him

Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe's fate hung in the balance as it emerged that leaders of his ruling Zanu-PF party are meeting on Friday to draft a resolution to dismiss him at the weekend and lay the ground for his impeachment if he refuses to stand down.

“There is no going back,” a senior party source said. “If he becomes stubborn, we will arrange for him to be fired on Sunday. When that is done, it’s impeachment on Tuesday.”

AFP meanwhile are reporting that Zimbabwe’s former vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa, whose sacking last week triggered the military takeover, has returned to the country.

“Yes, he is back,” a senior aide, who declined to be named, said.

On Thursday he apparently resisted efforts to make him step down following a seizure of power by the army, until this week a key pillar of his 37-year-rule.

The United States, a longtime critic of Mugabe over allegations of human rights abuses and election rigging, is seeking "a new era" for Zimbabwe, the State Department's top official for Africa said, an implicit call for the nonagenarian leader to quit.

The unfolding drama in the capital, Harare, was thrown into confusion when a smiling Mugabe was pictured shaking hands with Zimbabwe's military chief, the man behind the coup, raising questions about whether or not the end of an era was near.