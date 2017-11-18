Africa

Elated Zimbabweans celebrate as Mugabe era fades

18 November 2017 - 16:27 By afp
Robert Mugabe. File photo.
Robert Mugabe. File photo.
Image: GALLO IMAGES/SUNDAY TIMES

Tens of thousands of overjoyed protesters flooded Zimbabwe's streets Saturday celebrating the crumbling of President Robert Mugabe's ruthless regime, which had controlled the country for nearly 40 years.

In scenes of public euphoria not seen since independence in 1980, huge crowds marched, danced and sang their way through the capital Harare and other cities, demanding that Mugabe, 93, finally step down.

The mass turnout came after an unprecedented week in which the military seized power and put Mugabe under house arrest in response to his sacking of vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The marches were peaceful, despite a tense stand-off as heavily armed soldiers barred thousands of protesters from reaching Mugabe's official residence, the State House, in central Harare.

Zimbabwe army stops crowd marching on Mugabe's home

Zimbabwe soldiers blocked thousands of protesters as they tried to march on embattled President Robert Mugabe's official residence in Harare on ...
News
1 hour ago

The crowd got within 200 metres (220 yards) of the gates to the complex that has been the nerve centre of Mugabe's authoritarian rule before staging a sit-down protest.

Saturday's demonstrations were called by independence war veterans to thank the military, but soon spread to include citizens of all ages, exultant that Mugabe appeared to be on his way out.

"This is the best day of my life. We are hoping for a new life after Mugabe," said 38-year-old Sam Sechete at the main rally in Highfield, a working-class suburb of Harare.

A symbolic location, Highfield was where Mugabe gave his first speech after returning from exile in Mozambique ahead of independence in 1980.

Demonstrators, who began arriving around midnight, roared, whistled and chanted, brandishing placards proclaiming: "Not coup -- but cool" and "Mugabe must go!"

In central Harare, a group of young men tore down a green metal street sign bearing Robert Mugabe's name and smashed it repeatedly on the road before trampling it underfoot.

Other groups of protesters headed towards Mugabe's private Blue Roof residence in the suburb of Borrowdale, where he was initially held under house arrest following the army's seizure of power.

In Bulawayo, the country's second-largest city, demonstrators sounded car horns, whistled and blew vuvuzelas as they gathered outside City Hall.

'Today is independence' 

Such an open display of defiance would have been unthinkable just a week ago as dissent was routinely crushed by security forces.

But in a statement released on Friday, the army said it fully supported the protests.

Zimbabweans unite to demand that Mugabe quit

The tide seemed to be turning against embattled President Robert Mugabe on Saturday as thousands of Zimbabweans took to the streets in rallies ...
News
3 hours ago

The majority of Zimbabweans have only known life under Mugabe's rule, which has been defined by violent suppression, economic collapse and international isolation.

"I went to university but here I am selling bananas to earn a living. If it wasn't for Mugabe, I would be doing something else," said one protester, street vendor Abel Kapodogo, 34.

Protesters were also cheering soldiers and stopping to shake their hands.

'Mugabe cornered' 

Emma Muchenje, a 37-year-old market worker, said she had skipped work to be at the march.

"This day took too long to come," she told AFP.

Mugabe enraged many Zimbabweans when he did not resign following talks with the army's leaders on Thursday, with sources suggesting he was "buying time" to negotiate a favourable end to his 37-year reign.

Zimbabweans gather in Cape Town to call for Mugabe's demise

Dozens of Zimbabweans in Cape Town have taken to the Grand Parade to call for President Robert Mugabe’s demise.
News
3 hours ago

He appeared publicly for the first time on Friday for a slated appearance at a graduation ceremony in Harare, further stoking speculation about his talks with General Constantino Chiwenga, who led the military power grab.

Later on Friday, eight of the 10 regional branches of Mugabe's ruling ZANU-PF took to state television to call for him to go -- yet another serious blow to his leader's authority.

"Thousands for Mugabe 'final push'," read the front page of the NewsDay Weekender, while The Daily News lead with: "Mugabe cornered".

'The game is up' 

"The game is up," said Chris Mutsvangwa, chairman of the independence war veterans' association which organised the Highfield protest.

"We want to restore our pride and (Saturday) is the day... we can finish the job which the army started."

Zimbabwe's military chiefs, meanwhile, have said their operation to round up "criminals" in Mugabe's government was continuing.

Clashing with Grace 

Their seizure of power appeared to be the climax of a dispute over who would succeed the veteran leader.

Before being pushed out as vice president, Mnangagwa had clashed repeatedly with Mugabe's wife Grace, 52.

Both had been seen as leading contenders to replace Mugabe, but Mnangagwa had the tacit support of the armed forces, which viewed Grace -- a political novice -- with derision.

The international community including the African Union, Britain and the United States has called for Zimbabwe's army to quickly relinquish power.

Zimbabweans march as Mugabe's future in the balance

Thousands of protesters flooded Zimbabwe's streets demanding Robert Mugabe's resignation on Saturday in a movement organised by independence war ...
News
4 hours ago

Zimbabweans to march as Mugabe's future in the balance

Zimbabwe was set for more political turmoil Saturday with protests planned as veterans of the independence war, activists and ruling party leaders ...
News
7 hours ago

Zimbabweans celebrate expected fall of Mugabe on Harare streets

Thousands of Zimbabweans flooded the streets of Harare on Saturday, waving national flags and singing and dancing in an outpouring of elation at the ...
News
6 hours ago

SADC should distance itself from Zim's issues: former Intelligence head

The SA Democratic Development Community (SADC) should stay away from Zimbabwe’s affairs and allow the country’s citizens to handle their transitional ...
News
23 hours ago

Grace Mugabe: the office worker who wanted to rule Zimbabwe

The spectacular rise and fall of Zimbabwe's uncompromising First Lady, Grace Mugabe, had an unusual beginning: an office affair.
News
1 day ago

