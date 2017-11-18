Elated Zimbabweans celebrate as Mugabe era fades

The crowd got within 200 metres (220 yards) of the gates to the complex that has been the nerve centre of Mugabe's authoritarian rule before staging a sit-down protest.

Saturday's demonstrations were called by independence war veterans to thank the military, but soon spread to include citizens of all ages, exultant that Mugabe appeared to be on his way out.

"This is the best day of my life. We are hoping for a new life after Mugabe," said 38-year-old Sam Sechete at the main rally in Highfield, a working-class suburb of Harare.

A symbolic location, Highfield was where Mugabe gave his first speech after returning from exile in Mozambique ahead of independence in 1980.

Demonstrators, who began arriving around midnight, roared, whistled and chanted, brandishing placards proclaiming: "Not coup -- but cool" and "Mugabe must go!"

In central Harare, a group of young men tore down a green metal street sign bearing Robert Mugabe's name and smashed it repeatedly on the road before trampling it underfoot.

Other groups of protesters headed towards Mugabe's private Blue Roof residence in the suburb of Borrowdale, where he was initially held under house arrest following the army's seizure of power.

In Bulawayo, the country's second-largest city, demonstrators sounded car horns, whistled and blew vuvuzelas as they gathered outside City Hall.

'Today is independence'

Such an open display of defiance would have been unthinkable just a week ago as dissent was routinely crushed by security forces.

But in a statement released on Friday, the army said it fully supported the protests.