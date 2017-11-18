Africa

Zimbabweans celebrate expected fall of Mugabe on Harare streets

18 November 2017 - 10:18 By Reuters
Zimbabweans have taken to the streets in celebration of the expected fall of their head-of-state, Robert Mugabe.
Image: Taurai Maduna/BBC News

Thousands of Zimbabweans flooded the streets of Harare on Saturday, waving national flags and singing and dancing in an outpouring of elation at the expected fall of President Robert Mugabe.

"These are tears of joy," Frank Mutsindikwa, 34, told Reuters, holding aloft the Zimbabwean flag. "I've been waiting all my life for this day. Free at last. We are free at last."

