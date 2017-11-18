Zimbabweans march as Mugabe's future in the balance

Veterans of the liberation war, who had previously supported Mugabe, had called for the gathering which saw marchers rallying in Highfield, a working-class suburb of Harare, with another demonstration staged in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe's second city.

"This is the best day of my life. We are hoping for a new life after Mugabe," said 38-year-old Sam Sechete who was marching with a crutch.

A symbolic location, Highfield was where Mugabe gave his first speech after returning from exile in Mozambique ahead of independence in 1980.

Demonstrators, who began arriving around midnight, roared, whistled and danced, brandishing placards proclaiming: "Not coup but cool" and "Mugabe must go!"

'Today is independence'

Such an open display of disloyalty would have been unthinkable just a week ago as dissent was routinely crushed by security forces.

In a statement released on Friday, the army said it fully supported the protests.

"Today is independence, we are suffering too much," said 14-year-old marcher Grace Kazhanje.

"This is our new independence day."

Emma Muchenje, a 37-year-old market worker, said she had skipped work to be at the march.