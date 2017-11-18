Zimbabweans unite to demand that Mugabe quit

"We are so happy they freed us from the Mugabe dynasty."

Demonstrators in the city centre swigged from beer bottles and danced in the road as the protest took on a carnival atmosphere.

Zimbabweans were intially stunned when the army seized control on Tuesday apparently over fears Mugabe was laying the foundations for his wife Grace to take power after he abruptly fired his vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa.

But that shock has turned to joy for many Zimbabweans -- the majority of whom have only known life under Mugabe's rule which has been defined by violent suppression, economic collapse and international isolation.

'Glad Mugabe is going'

"Just look at the crowds here... Finally we can hope to have jobs when I finish university," said Tafadzwa Musarurwa, a 22-year-old social studies student at the University of Zimbabwe who marched in the central business district.

Nearby a group of young men tore down a green metal street sign bearing Robert Mugabe's name and smashed it repeatedly on the road before trampling it under foot.

Ten kilometres (six miles) away in the blue-collar Highfield suburb of Harare, as many as 10,000 protesters gathered at a vast sports field to voice their opposition to Mugabe.

The march, organised by veterans of Zimbabwe's independence war who were once ferociously loyal to the autocratic leader but now back Mnangagwa, was deeply symbolic.

Highfield was where Mugabe gave his first speech after returning from exile in Mozambique ahead of independence in 1980.