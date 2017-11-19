Despite recall Zanu-PF still seeking to give Mugabe a dignified exit
It's a dirty game and a week can overturn years of gain. That's the summary of politics in Zimbabwe as President Robert Mugabe's last days in power see one former loyalist after the other throwing him under the bus.
On Sunday‚ Obert Mpofu - the most senior Zanu-PF member in the absence of those in hiding or in detention - presided over the sacking of the man who made him Minister of Mines and Mining Development in 2013 when government enjoyed benefits of newly found wealth‚ diamonds.
Mpofu used to write letters to Mugabe signing off as "Your Obedient Son"‚ but on Sunday he was on call for different but equally serious business in the course of his political career.
"Today is a very important day as we recall the outgoing President‚" he told the Zanu PF Central Committee gathering in his remarks.
In typical Zanu-PF fashion‚ when Mugabe purged party members aligned to Emmerson Mnangagwa‚ whose return to replace him as party leader was endorsed at the meeting‚ he directed all provinces and party wings to read from the same script. This time it was done to him.
Despite prolonging the eventual demise of his political career refusing to officially hand over power‚ Zanu-PF intends to give Mugabe a dignified exit.
"We recall him but we would be happy to have him as an elderly statesman. That is what we want as Midlands province‚" the province said in its recommendations.
All provinces also called for the First Lady Grace Mugabe to be fired from the party and under no uncertain terms should she rejoin.
Criminal charges await the "criminal elements" - Professor Jonathan Moyo‚ Savior Kasukuwere‚ the detained Dr Ignatius Chombo and Mugabe's nephew‚ Patrick Zhuwao‚ currently visiting regional governments rallying for support to help his uncle stay in power. The army accuses them of corruption and reversing gains of the liberation struggle.
A host of smaller players in the G 40 faction were also given marching orders.
Unlike in South Africa where the electorate votes a party into power and the party forwards its preferred candidate for the presidency‚ in Zimbabwe the electorate votes for an individual to be president.
Therefore‚ isolated and rebuked‚ Robert Mugabe is still the president but if he refuses to comply Zanu-PF has options to look at such as impeachment.
"Where parliament votes to remove (impeach) the president the president has no power to dissolve parliament‚" said law expert Dr Alex Magaisa.
Sources close to negotiations say Mugabe is willing to leave but his conditions such as stepping down from the party in December and finishing his presidential term and protecting his trusted cabal wanted for criminal allegations are the sticking points.
So far‚ the army has kept a distance from the party process of dislodging Mugabe‚ only engaged in direct talks with him to find a way into smooth transition.
