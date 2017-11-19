It's a dirty game and a week can overturn years of gain. That's the summary of politics in Zimbabwe as President Robert Mugabe's last days in power see one former loyalist after the other throwing him under the bus.

On Sunday‚ Obert Mpofu - the most senior Zanu-PF member in the absence of those in hiding or in detention - presided over the sacking of the man who made him Minister of Mines and Mining Development in 2013 when government enjoyed benefits of newly found wealth‚ diamonds.

Mpofu used to write letters to Mugabe signing off as "Your Obedient Son"‚ but on Sunday he was on call for different but equally serious business in the course of his political career.