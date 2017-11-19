Africa

Resign as president or else we will impeach you‚ Zanu PF warns Mugabe

19 November 2017 - 15:27 By Katharine Child
President Robert Mugabe and his wife Grace. File photo.
Image: Reuters/Philimon Bulawayo

 Zanu PF has called on Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe to resign as country head by midday on Monday.

Minister of Cyber Security‚ Threat Detection and Mitigation Patrick Chinamasa was announcing the results of Zanu PF congress‚ broadcast live on television.

Mugabe has been recalled as party leader by Zanu PF‚ but remains president of the country.

Chinamasa said should he not resign as president of Zimbabwe‚ on Tuesday parliament will begin the processes to impeach him.

Grace Mugabe‚ her husband's chosen successor has also been expelled from Zanu PF for "promoting hate speech‚ divisiveness and assuming roles and powers not designated for her office".

Higher education minister Jonathan Moyo‚ who was part of the Mugabe Zanu PF faction nicknamed G40 faction‚ has also been expelled.

