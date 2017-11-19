Zimbabweans celebrate Mugabe's fall from Grace

“I am so happy. I am so happy‚” said Zimbabwean Runyararo Nyakuda as he learned President Robert Mugabe had been expelled from Zimbabwe’s ruling party Zanu-PF.

The party recalled Mugabe on Sunday as the party president and gave him until midday on Monday to resign or face parliamentary impeachment on Tuesday. The party also expelled his wife Grace Mugabe‚ who was set to take over from him.

Zanu-PF politician Patrick Chinamasa said on Sunday that Grace had been “divisive” and “assuming roles and powers not delegated to her office”.

Mugabe’s allies Finance Minister Ignatius Chombo and Higher Education Minister Jonathan Moyo were also fired from the party.