Zimbabweans gather in Cape Town to call for Mugabe’s demise

Dozens of Zimbabweans in Cape Town have taken to the Grand Parade to call for President Robert Mugabe’s demise.

Brandishing placards and waving the Zimbabwean flag‚ they danced and chanted anti-Mugabe slogans. They also spoke highly of the Zimbabwean army commander General Constantino Chiwenga.

This follows the Zimbabwean military’s takeover of the Southern African country’s government from the 93-year-old statesman this week. Some of the placards read: “Thank you General Chiwenga. We salute you!!! Mugabe must go. #Cape Town.”