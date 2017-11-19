Africa

Zimbabweans gather in Cape Town to call for Mugabe’s demise

19 November 2017 - 13:10 By Philani Nombembe
Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe with his former deputy, Emmerson Mnangagwa. File photo.
Image: Reuters

Dozens of Zimbabweans in Cape Town have taken to the Grand Parade to call for President Robert Mugabe’s demise.

 

Brandishing placards and waving the Zimbabwean flag‚ they danced and chanted anti-Mugabe slogans. They also spoke highly of the Zimbabwean army commander General Constantino Chiwenga.

This follows the Zimbabwean military’s takeover of the Southern African country’s government from the 93-year-old statesman this week. Some of the placards read: “Thank you General Chiwenga. We salute you!!! Mugabe must go. #Cape Town.”

Tinashe Mutyaso‚ the leader of Zim SA Democracy Initiative‚ said they were calling for the end of Mugabe’s dominion.

“Today we are gathered here for a single reason: we have a monarch led by Mugabe and it is high time now that as Zimbabweans we must get rid of him so that we can rebuild our country‚” said Mutyaso.

“Zimbabweans in South Africa must join this initiative and must work together with the army and out leaders in the country so that we can have a clean dispensation.”

