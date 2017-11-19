Zimbabwe's ruling party expels Mugabe - war vets head

President Robert Mugabe was dismissed as the leader of Zimababwe's ruling ZANU-PF party on Sunday in a move to force him to end to his 37 years in power peacefully following a de facto military coup.

He was replaced by Emmerson Mnangagwa, the deputy he sacked this month, sources at a special ZANU-PF meeting to decide Mugabe's fate told Reuters.

"He has been expelled," one of the delegates said. "Mnangagwa is our new leader."

Mugabe's wife Grace, who had harboured ambitions of succeeding Mugabe, was also expelled from the party.

Speaking before the meeting, war veterans' leader Chris Mutsvangwa said the 93-year-oldMugabe was running out of time to negotiate his departure and should leave the country while he could.

"He's trying to bargain for a dignified exit," he said.