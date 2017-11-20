Students at the flagship University of Zimbabwe (UZ) demonstrated on campus on Monday‚ demanding that Grace Mugabe's doctorate be recalled and her husband removed from office.

President Robert Mugabe is the chancellor of all ten of Zimbabwe’s state universities. While under purported house arrest on Friday‚ he appeared at the Zimbabwe Open University (ZOU) graduation‚ but Midlands State University‚ Bindura University and UZ are yet to hold their ceremonies.

Last year‚ Mugabe was heckled during a graduation ceremony at UZ by student leader Tonderai Dombo and other graduating students with huge placards. They were taken into custody by state security operatives‚ and their leader faced criminal charges.

However‚ today the demonstration was done in a free atmosphere‚ as all forces in Zimbabwe push for the end of an era.