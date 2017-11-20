Fired from government and expelled from the ruling Zanu-PF party by President Robert Mugabe‚ Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA) chairman Chris Mutsvangwa had the last laugh as the president’s long-time rule crumbled.

The war veterans fell out with Mugabe in July 2016‚ saying they had been sidelined. It was a shift in relations from the time when the veterans embarked on farm invasions 17 years ago‚ and provided a pivot for Mugabe’s rule.

Mutsvangwa expressed delight‚ in an exclusive interview with the Sunday Times‚ at the military intervention that appeared to usher in an end to Mugabe’s 37-year rule‚ cut off Grace Mugabe’s presidential ambitions and deal a decisive blow to a party faction‚ known as G40‚ aligned to the First Family.

“We are obviously delighted with the steps which our army took in correction of a situation where there was executive capture‚ where state house was being captured by a coterie of young upstarts‚” Mutsvangwa said.

“They were using [Mugabe’s] wife‚ who is clinically mad‚ and anyone can see that. She has done outrageous things in South Africa of recent [sic]… this woman now thinks she can aspire to be president of the country because of her husband. A collection of utterly useless and incompetent criminal-minded young men had now accosted and asserted themselves with this woman‚ so that they could take power.”