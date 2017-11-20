WATCH | 'Wrong' or 'long' - listen to Mugabe's speech and decide
Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe was expected to announce his resignation on Sunday night‚ but instead he made a long speech in which he called for unity.
The country's ruling party Zanu-PF gave Mugabe 24 hours to quit as head of state or face impeachment‚ an apparent attempt to secure a peaceful end to his reign after a de facto coup.
In his speech‚ Mugabe acknowledged criticism against him from Zanu-PF‚ the military and the public but did not comment on the possibility of standing down.
Zanu-PF's central committee had earlier named axed deputy president Emmerson Mnangagwa as its new leader. Mnangagwa's sacking earlier this month sparked the backlash from the army. He was meant to make way for First Lady Grace Mugabe.
The speech was surprising for many reasons‚ including a throwaway comment that the 93-year-old leader made after he wrapped up his address (skip to 18:30 for the comment).
Social media was abuzz with speculation about whether Mugabe had mumbled that it had been a "long" or "wrong" speech.
Did #Mugabe say it was the "wrong" speech or "long" speech at the end?— Sharon Peetz (@SharonPeetz) November 20, 2017
Intriguing aside from #Mugabe at end of address: did he say ‘long speech’ or ‘wrong speech’???— Ed Cropley (@edwardcropley) November 19, 2017
Just watched #mugabe speech...did he refer to some of the papers as the wrong speech or the long speech?...and u still think #gracemugabe was the mastermind?...think again..smh...ultimately it’s God’s will that will happen....whatever it is.....#Zimbabwe #zimbabwe pic.twitter.com/MHj0A9xwjZ— Mercy James (@mj796376) November 19, 2017
The man said “It was a LONG speech” people need to stop consoling themselves saying it was the “wrong” speech. #mugabe knew exactly what he was saying.#Zimbabwe— Jo Makanda (@GoitsimangJo) November 19, 2017
Whichever way you look at it #Mugabe played the Generals. I saw from the way they were fidgeting uncomfortably and hiding pieces of paper under their chairs that all was not going according to plan. Its not clear whether Mugabe said "long speech" or "wrong speech".— Lance Guma (@LanceGuma) November 19, 2017
In the end, #Mugabe apologised to the general. He said "Sorry, I hope we can correct it. Its a long (or wrong) speech". 😂 😂 #Zimbabwe drama— Bulelani Mfaco (@BulelaniMfaco) November 19, 2017
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE