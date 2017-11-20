Africa

WATCH | 'Wrong' or 'long' - listen to Mugabe's speech and decide

20 November 2017 - 12:09 By Nomahlubi Jordaan

Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe was expected to announce his resignation on Sunday night‚ but instead he made a long speech in which he called for unity.

The country's ruling party Zanu-PF gave Mugabe 24 hours to quit as head of state or face impeachment‚ an apparent attempt to secure a peaceful end to his reign after a de facto coup.

In his speech‚ Mugabe acknowledged criticism against him from Zanu-PF‚ the military and the public but did not comment on the possibility of standing down.

Zanu-PF's central committee had earlier named axed deputy president Emmerson Mnangagwa as its new leader. Mnangagwa's sacking earlier this month sparked the backlash from the army. He was meant to make way for First Lady Grace Mugabe.

The speech was surprising for many reasons‚ including a throwaway comment that the 93-year-old leader made after he wrapped up his address (skip to 18:30 for the comment).

Social media was abuzz with speculation about whether Mugabe had mumbled that it had been a "long" or "wrong" speech.

READ MORE

Zanu-PF ‘nothing’ without Robert Mugabe‚ says Mugabe's youngest son

Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe's youngest son has taken to social media to praise his father‚ claiming that the ruling party could not survive ...
News
2 hours ago

Mugabe 'has drafted resignation letter'

Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe has agreed to stand down and his resignation letter has been drafted, CNN said on Monday, citing a source familiar ...
News
2 hours ago

Mugabe’s end game: How the president could leave power

Zimbabwe’s President Robert Mugabe defied expectations by not resigning on Sunday, but support for the 93-year-old veteran leader is still crumbling.
News
2 hours ago

WATCH | General removes pages from Mugabe's speech

Just before Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe made his first public address on Sunday night since the military took over‚ one of the generals who ...
News
3 hours ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Two caught stealing material from Joburg building South Africa
  2. War vet celebrates as ‘mad’ Grace’s ambitions dashed in Mugabe’s fall Africa
  3. Hijack victims fall victim again - to prisoners INSIDE jail South Africa
  4. Supreme Court upholds result of Kenya's presidential vote Africa
  5. Calling all matrics: claim your fame and you could win R6,000 South Africa

Latest Videos

Robert Mugabe: His fall from grace
American cult leader Charles Manson dies at 83
X