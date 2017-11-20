But the Mugabes are already familiar with the country‚ and reportedly own several properties in its affluent suburbs. Mugabe's sons‚ Robert Junior and Chatunga‚ have also spent the past few months in South Africa‚ where they live in an upmarket Sandton apartment.

Van Nieuwkerk said‚ however‚ that the Mugabes also own properties in Hong Kong and Singapore‚ and could choose to live there.

Dr. John Akokpari‚ an associate professor in the department of political studies at the University of Cape Town‚ shared a different view.

He said that while opposition parties may be against South Africa granting the Mugabes asylum‚ it would be wise for them to agree.

“Opposition parties have in the past suggested the simple toppling of Mugabe to decrease the high number of migrants in the country‚ but South Africa needs Zimbabwe more than Zimbabwe needs South Africa‚” said Akokpari.

“Zimbabwe is South Africa’s biggest trading partner in the region‚ and South Africa is constantly looking for areas of investment‚ so it is unlikely that they would ever do anything to annoy Zimbabwe‚” he said.

“That is why when Mbeki and Zuma have gone to mediate‚ they always appear sympathetic towards Mugabe. It is all about the countries’ shared history of colonialism and economic relations.”

If the Mugabe family decided not to come to South Africa‚ Akokpari said they could consider heading to Mozambique‚ Angola or Zambia‚ as these nations have historically received ANC and liberation fighters.

“But the chances are higher that they will come to South Africa‚ and South Africa will most likely accept Mugabe‚” Akokpari added.

Van Nieuwkerk‚ however‚ said it would be best if South Africa played an even hand‚ and rather gave the Mugabe's temporary accommodation.

“South Africa can house them for a short term‚ as they plan to go to London or elsewhere‚” he said.