Africa

At least 50 dead in Nigeria mosque bombing: police

21 November 2017 - 11:36 By AFP
Those that lost their lives in mubi in today's explosion may their soul rest in peace.
Image: Salihu Haruna‏ via Twitter

At least 50 people were killed on Tuesday in a suicide bomb blast at a mosque in the northeastern town of Mubi, in Adamawa state, northeast Nigeria, police told AFP.

"So far we have at least 50 dead from an attack at a mosque in Mubi," said state police spokesman Othman Abubakar, indicating that Boko Haram jihadists were responsible.

 aruna Furo, head of the Adamawa state emergency management agency, and Musa Hamad Bello, chairman of Mubi north local government area, said the blast happened during morning prayers.

