Botswana’s president calls on Mugabe to resign

“My appeal is necessitated by an unprecedented situation currently unfolding in Zimbabwe‚ whereby your own party‚ Zanu-PF‚ is calling for your immediate resignation and is in the process of instituting impeachment.”

Khama added that Zimbabweans have been subject to “untold suffering” for a long time due to poor governance under Mugabe’s leadership.

He said that Mugabe’s resignation would “usher in a new political dispensation that will pave the way for the much needed socioeconomic recovery in Zimbabwe”.

Zimbabwe’s ousted vice-president‚ Emmerson Mnangagwa‚ on Tuesday also called on Mugabe to resign: “The people of Zimbabwe have clearly spoken on this matter. To me‚ the voice of the people is the voice of God‚ and their lack of trust and confidence in the leadership of President Mugabe has been expressed.”