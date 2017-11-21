IN MEMES | Twitter explodes as word spreads that #MugabeResigns
As news spread that Robert Mugabe had resigned as Zimbabwe's president, Twitter reacted pretty much the way you'd expect - with memes and videos.
The announcement was made by the speaker at a special joint session of parliament which had convened to impeach the 93-year-old who has dominated every aspect of Zimbabwean public life for decades.
On the streets, the news sparked an explosion of wild celebration, with car horns honking and people erupting into ecstatic cheers and frenzied dancing.
A very similar mood embraced people on the social media site who were quick to commemorate the bombshell announcement - and have some fun while doing it:
When he heard that #MugabeResigns pic.twitter.com/I1T1IyBFqN— Macdonald (@macdonaldmtilen) November 21, 2017
#MugabeResigns and the after effect. pic.twitter.com/IyUaQ8BiUE— Brenzitto (@Brenzitto) November 21, 2017
Mugabe: Jacob my frie...— Heavy Duty (@Bulelani_S) November 21, 2017
Zuma: keep on moving, I'm waiting for the President of Zimbabwe. #MugabeResigns #MugabeIsOverParty pic.twitter.com/qTAsKDiFd2
My fellow Zimbabweans are quick. They even Photoshopped a bag for him 😂😂😂#MugabeResigns pic.twitter.com/sCmu43gGS9— ˢᶜᵃᵖᵉG.O.A.T. 🐐 (@Tendai_FC) November 21, 2017
Never say never Uncle Bob #Mugaberesigns #MugabeResignation pic.twitter.com/wJIJJcMeeS— Muxe. (@MuxeMaxopani) November 21, 2017
I'm not Zimbabwean but I'm proud that Africa can change #MugabeResigns pic.twitter.com/t26eUOnB4f— L WA NGA🇺🇬 (@TheBossGent) November 21, 2017
I bet this letter was the one supposed to be read on Sunday, #MugabeResigns pic.twitter.com/mE7rcRbL9a— L WA NGA🇺🇬 (@TheBossGent) November 21, 2017
Current situation in Zimbabwe #MugabeResigns pic.twitter.com/4EHoFDGKW6— WISEGUY T M (@teamahlangu) November 21, 2017
It's both Christmas and New Year's Day in Zimbabwe.. the world is happy for them 😊😊💃💃.. #MugabeResigns pic.twitter.com/va8kRe79zh— IG:MasizoleSukwana (@MasizoleSukwana) November 21, 2017
Once the country found out #MugabeResigns 🤷🏽♂️ The #MugabeisOverParty is going down like... 💃🏻 pic.twitter.com/1AHHW66RVR— #IvysonTourDBN ™ (@Siya_Mhlungu) November 21, 2017
Zuma you're next.... #MugabeResigns pic.twitter.com/Mws4MkED3A— Sam Saiya (@SaiyaSam) November 21, 2017
I'm so happy so for Zimbabwe rn #MugabeResigns pic.twitter.com/kQffCLA1Rt— ⓛⓔⓡⓐⓣⓞ 🍒 (@Leratophati) November 21, 2017
finally now students at Zimbabwe 🇿🇼 can answer the question “who’s the former president of Zim?” #MugabeResigns pic.twitter.com/qCbvAbq8zh— 2018 AFRICA (@2018AFRICA) November 21, 2017
South Africans looking at Baba ka Duduzane after #MugabeResigns 😂😂😂 #MugabeIsOverParty pic.twitter.com/hUw01fiyZA— Fezokuhle (@MANGCOBO_TEE) November 21, 2017
Thabo Mbeki in the crowd at the #MugabeIsOverParty pic.twitter.com/4wdI7gnV4V— Gugulethu Mhlungu (@GugsM) November 21, 2017
Wikipedia updated #MugabeResigns pic.twitter.com/9bk0iEw6Rw— Kudakwashe Kandemiri (@Kuda1911) November 21, 2017
Zimbabwe getting out of Mugabe's grip like pic.twitter.com/HeGJY1q52m— Soldier↪ (@PatohShanqueels) November 21, 2017
Some girl walking around campus with her flag🇿🇼🇿🇼. The joy is so contagious, what a time to be alive 😊😊 #MugabeResigns pic.twitter.com/rfUj5kPSrV— Black.Gold. (@Kgodee_JLM) November 21, 2017
