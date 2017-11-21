IN MEMES | Twitter explodes as word spreads that #MugabeResigns

As news spread that Robert Mugabe had resigned as Zimbabwe's president, Twitter reacted pretty much the way you'd expect - with memes and videos.

The announcement was made by the speaker at a special joint session of parliament which had convened to impeach the 93-year-old who has dominated every aspect of Zimbabwean public life for decades.

On the streets, the news sparked an explosion of wild celebration, with car horns honking and people erupting into ecstatic cheers and frenzied dancing.

A very similar mood embraced people on the social media site who were quick to commemorate the bombshell announcement - and have some fun while doing it: