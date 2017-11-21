WATCH | Mugabe held Zimbabweans back from being great: Mawarire

Zimbabweans have always had it within themselves to be great‚ but were held back by former President Robert Mugabe.

This is according to #ThisFlag activist Pastor Evan Mawarire who was arrested and detained by the Zimbabwean government earlier this year for subversion and “insulting the national flag of Zimbabwe”.

“We did it. The world thought we couldn’t do it. We never ever thought this would happen‚” a tearful Mawarire said in an interview with the SABC.