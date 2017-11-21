Africa

WATCH | Mugabe held Zimbabweans back from being great: Mawarire

21 November 2017 - 19:14 By Nico Gous
Pastor Evan Mawarire says the '80s were 'a magical time ... the closest we have come to the Zimbabwe we wish for'.
Image: MOELETSI MABE

Zimbabweans have always had it within themselves to be great‚ but were held back by former President Robert Mugabe.

This is according to #ThisFlag activist Pastor Evan Mawarire who was arrested and detained by the Zimbabwean government earlier this year for subversion and “insulting the national flag of Zimbabwe”.

“We did it. The world thought we couldn’t do it. We never ever thought this would happen‚” a tearful Mawarire said in an interview with the SABC.

History was made on Tuesday after Mugabe resigned after 37 years in charge.

Parliament convened on Tuesday in Harare to impeach Mugabe when Minister of Legal Affairs Happyton Bonyongwe brought Mugabe’s resignation letter which Speaker Jacob Mudenda read out aloud.

“My decision to resign is voluntary on my part … My desire is to ensure a peaceful non-violent transition‚” Mugabe said in his resignation letter.

Crying as he spoke‚ Mawarire said they now had the rare opportunity “to do the things we have always wanted to do”.

“If you believe‚ and you are united‚ nothing will be impossible.

WATCH | Celebrations erupt in Harare:

