'Post-Mugabe government must open new chapter of respect for rights'

21 November 2017 - 19:08 By Timeslive
Celebrations break out in Zimbabwe's capital as Robert Mugabe's resignation after 37 years in power is announced in parliament.
The next generation of leaders in Zimbabwe must commit to upholding the country’s constitution and living up to its human rights obligations and treating its people with dignity and justice‚ Amnesty International says.

“After more than three decades of violent repression‚ the way forward for the country is to renounce the abuses of the past and transition into a new era where the rule of law is respected and those who are responsible for injustices are held to account‚” said Amnesty International secretry general Salil Shetty in response to the news that President Robert Mugabe had resigned.

“During 37 years of President Mugabe’s leadership‚ tens of thousands of people were tortured‚ forcibly disappeared or killed. President Mugabe condoned human rights violations‚ defended criminal actions of his officials and allowed a culture of impunity for grotesque crimes to thrive.

“Although Zimbabwe invested heavily in social services in the early years of independence‚ much of this progress was wiped out by later events such as the Operation Murambatsvina forced evictions campaign of 2005‚ which destroyed the homes or livelihoods of 700‚000 people.

“The people of Zimbabwe deserve better. The next generation of leaders must commit itself to upholding the constitution‚ living up to Zimbabwe’s international human rights obligations and treating its people with dignity and justice‚” Shetty said.

