Power, whites and gays — Mugabe in quotes

Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe, 93, who resigned on Tuesday, has a long history of making colourful or controversial remarks during a reign that has spanned nearly four decades.

Among them:

“Some are saying ‘Mr Mugabe is old, so he should step down’... No! When my time comes, I will tell you.” 2014.

“Only God who appointed me will remove me — not the MDC (opposition), not the British.” 2008

Mugabe’s speech when Zimbabwe won independence was more conciliatory.

“It could never be a correct justification that because the whites oppressed us yesterday when they had power, the blacks must oppress them today.” 1980

“You are now our enemies because you really have behaved as enemies of Zimbabwe. We are full of anger. Our entire community is angry and that is why we now have the war veterans seizing land.” 2000

“The British were brought up as a violent people, liars, scoundrels and crooks... I am told that (former British prime minister Tony) Blair was a troublesome little boy at school.” 2001