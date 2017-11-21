Zanu-PF MPs determined to 'get rid of the animal'

Zanu-PF party members are determined to "get rid of this animal called Mugabe" in impeachment proceedings starting on Tuesday, but it may not be that simple to oust Robert Mugabe as Zimbabwe's president.

Mugabe, despite being removed as Zanu-PF leader at the weekend, seemed determined to continue with business as usual and called for a cabinet meeting on Tuesday morning.

This while Zanu-PF's chief whip said an impeachment motion was a certainty after Mugabe missed the Monday noon deadline to step down.