For the longest time in one Zimbabwean household in the city of Mutare‚ speaking ill of President Robert Mugabe or his wife Grace was feared and compared to a blasphemous act.

"Even my own father is so scared of mentioning Mugabe's name‚" said a young Zimbabwean woman‚ who preferred to be known only as Joy.

She and her husband have been living in South Africa since 2009.

"We don't even mention their names in our WhatsApp conversations. We will refer [to the Mugabes] as our mother our father [when discussing them]‚" Joy said.

This was not something they were taught‚ but growing up‚ they knew that criticism of the statesman could have consequences – in the form of being detained or assaulted. In extreme cases‚ people disappeared and were never found‚ she said.