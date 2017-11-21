Robert Mugabe resigned as Zimbabwe’s president on Tuesday‚ shortly after parliament began an impeachment process to end his nearly four decades of rule.

Parliament was convened to impeach him with all political parties and independent legislators singing from the same hymn book. There was so much interest parliament had to be moved to the 5‚000 seater Harare International Conference Centre.

But just before the speaker of parliament could wrap up business of the day‚ the minister of legal affairs Happyton Bonyongwe arrived with the resignation letter.

“My decision to resign is voluntary on my part….My desire is to ensure a peaceful non-violent transition‚” read the letter.

The 93-year-old clung on for a week after an army takeover and expulsion from his own ruling ZANU-PF party‚ which also told him to relinquish power.

Wild celebrations broke out at the joint sitting of parliament when Speaker Jacob Mudenda announced Mugabe’s resignation and suspended the impeachment procedure.