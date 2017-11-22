China respects 'good friend' Mugabe's resignation

China said on Wednesday that it respects Robert Mugabe's decision to resign as Zimbabwe's president, a week after the African country's army and Mugabe's former political allies moved to end his four decades of rule.

The 93-year-old Mugabe had clung on for a week after an army takeover, and finally resigned on Tuesday, moments after parliament began an impeachment process, prompting dancing in the streets of the capital, Harare.

China has close ties with Zimbabwe and traditionally also with Mugabe himself, who is reviled in the West as a despot whose disastrous handling of the economy and willingness to resort to violence to maintain power destroyed one of Africa's most promising states.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang told a regular news briefing that China was happy to see Zimbabwe peacefully and appropriately resolve the issue via talks, and that its policy toward the country would not change.

"China respects Mr Mugabe's decision to resign. He remains a good friend of the Chinese people," Lu said, adding that Mugabe had made "historic contribution to Zimbabwe's independence and liberation".